NRL star Matt Scott in hospital after suffering stroke
NRL star Matt Scott is in hospital after suffering a mild stroke.
The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed Scott was taken to Brisbane after suffering the stroke on the weekend.
The club says “doctors are confident the stroke was unrelated to football” and are confident the 34-year-old will make a full recovery.
Scott is retiring at the end of the season, having played 268 games for the Cowboys as well as representing Queensland and Australia.
Full statement from North Queensland Cowboys
North Queensland Toyota Cowboys prop Matt Scott suffered a mild stroke on Sunday.
Doctors are confident the stroke was unrelated to football and he is expected to make a full recovery.
The retiring Cowboys legend remains in hospital in Brisbane and a Townsville return date remains unclear.
The Cowboys will continue to provide Matt and his family all possible support and the club would ask media to respect the privacy of the Scott family during this time.