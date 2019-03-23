Advertisement
NRL Sunday March 24: Continuous Call Team LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne & Perth
Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio as well as Sydney 953 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.
Sunday March 24
Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium
Commentary team from 4:05pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
West Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors at Campbelltown Stadium
Commentary team from 6:10pm: Joel Caine and Anthony Griffin