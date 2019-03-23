NRL Sunday March 24: Continuous Call Team LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne & Perth

Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio as well as Sydney 953 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.

Sunday March 24

Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium

Commentary team from 4:05pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

West Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors at Campbelltown Stadium

Commentary team from 6:10pm: Joel Caine and Anthony Griffin