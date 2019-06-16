NSW left with the blues after another injury

Darren Pateman / AAP Image

The NSW Blues have been dealt a huge blow in the lead up to State of Origin Game II with news that Newcastle halfback, Mitchell Pearce, will be unavailable for selection due to a hip injury that has been bothering him for quite a while.

Blues coach Brad Fittler announced the news saying, “I knew he had a cork, and a hip problem as well… so he’ll be unavailable for selection. It’s really disappointing for him, he was really keen.” When asked if Pearce had made the NSW squad Fittler said, “no, no one is”.

Pearce joins a NSW injury ward that includes Payne Haas (hamstring), Nick Cotric (ankle) and David Klemmer (wrist).

