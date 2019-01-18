ODI Cricket LIVE! All the action from Australia vs India at the MCG

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE

=====

INNINGS BREAK

Australia have been bowled out for 230 in the 49th over of their innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal took a remarkable 6-42 off 10 overs for India, while Peter Handscomb top scored for Australia with 58 runs.

=====

RESUMPTION

Just before 1:55pm local time, play resumed after a short rain delay.

=====

PLAY DELAYED

After just two balls, the players are off the ground as the rain returns at the MCG.

=====

TOSS

India has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams are as follows:

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

=====

THE BUILD UP

The ODI series between Australia and India reaches its crescendo in Melbourne, with honours even at 1-1 heading into today’s match.

Australia have already announced their changes for the third and final match in the series, with Adam Zampa coming in to replace Nathan Lyon.

Billy Stanlake replaces Jason Behrendorff , who is suffering from a back injury.

So who will clinch the deciding match and win the series? It promises to be a pulsating affair at the MCG, with a crowd of over 50,000 expected.

Join us from 1pm AEDT for all the action as Macquarie Sports Radio’s Summer of Cricket continues!