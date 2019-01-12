ODI Cricket LIVE! Australia vs India at the SCG

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE

Official crowd at the SCG is 37,556.

INNINGS BREAK

Australia have set India 289 to win the first ODI.

With a point to prove after being excluded from Australia’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, Peter Handscomb came out and top scored with 73 off 61 balls.

Khawaja (59), Shaun Marsh (54) and Stoinis (47*) all played their part but India will fancy their chances of chasing down this total later tonight.

Our team are a fan of Australia's throwback kit for this ODI, are you?

TOSS

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat. Jason Behrendorff will make his debut.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jason Behrendorff

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS

Here are the squads for the Gillette ODI Series:

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

THE BUILD UP

The Test series is over so it’s time for some ODI cricket!

Less than a week since India won its first-ever Test series in Australia, attended turns to the white-ball format of the game, with a a host of changes made for both sides.

Australia’s team for this afternoon’s match at the SCG is known, with Victorian Peter Siddle earning a recall – marking the first time in more than eight years he’s been picked for an Australian ODI match.

As for India, attention has quickly turned to the fortunes of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who were both suspended by the BCCI this week for comments they made on an Indian talk show. On the field, the legendary MS Dhoni returns to these shores as part of India’s 16-man squad.

In front of an expected sellout at the SCG, make sure you join the Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket commentary team for all the action as the ODI series between Australia and India begins.