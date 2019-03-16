Off-field matters behind Cowboys says CEO Jeff Riebel

After an off-season filled with controversy the NRL is finally underway. One of those teams that had off-field issues was the North Queensland Cowboys, who terminated the contract of recruit Ben Barba before he even took the field.

Ahead of their opening round match against the Dragons, CEO Jeff Reibel joined Clinton and Sam on Macquarie Sports Radio Weekend Afternoons to discuss the matters.

” Ben Barba not being at our club any longer that one is well and truly behind us.

I like to think people will understand the differentiation between Barba and Scott Bolton with the actions the club has taken. Both of those matters are closed”.

Reibel spoke about wanting to improve the education and culture in the NRL.

“We want to ensure our education and culture programs are reflective of what they need to be to ensure that all of our players and all our staff is aware of what we do in this space. We are on top of the league when it comes to that in my opinion.

We don’t condone violence against anyone, let alone women or anyone in a vulnerable position. What we need to remember and highlight is all the good work both on and off the field that a majority of all players do. Our players, whether they’re at the Cowboys or another NRL club, should not be immune or be on top of the law in any way shape or form”.

