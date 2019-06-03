Oh boy! England lose to Pakistan in Cricket World Cup shock

England’s bid to win its first-ever Cricket World Cup has hit a significant speed bump, losing to Pakistan by 14 runs.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl, England would have fancied their chances against a Pakistan side which West Indies bowled out for just 105 on Friday.

But the home side was humbled after the touring side posted a monster 8-348 from 50 overs.

In what would have been the highest-ever score chased down in World Cup history, centuries from Joe Root and Jason Roy weren’t enough as Pakistan broke their 11-game ODI losing streak.

TalkSPORT’s James Savundra said England were “sloppy from the beginning” in their shock loss.

“They were poor with the ball and in the field, they gave up what could have been 30 or 40 runs,” he told Macquarie Sport Radio.

“This is the first time ever that two batsman have made a century and not won a game in the World Cup.”

