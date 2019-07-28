Olympic gold medalist calls for drug cheats to be handed life ban

Dual Olympic swimming gold medalist Melanie Wright says drug cheats should not be allowed to return to the sport.

Her comments come after Shayna Jack tested positive for banned drug Ligandrol, which is traditionally used to build muscle mass.

Wright told Macquarie Sports Radio it was a tough stance to take bur necessary considering her experiences during her career, where she finished 4th in the 100m freestyle at the London 2012 Olympics behind a drug cheat.

“I’m very much on the side of once you test positive, you should be gone,” she said.

“I don’t see a way back from that.

“There are those circumstances where an athletes can prove that a supplement they’re taking was tainted and there’s a substance in it that wasn’t on the label, there might be some grey area there.

“(But) it’s a tough decision to make.”

