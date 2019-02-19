Olympic Swimmer Julie McDonald OAM calls in on the Caster Semenya saga

Olympic Swimmer Julie McDonald OAM called in on Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime with James Willis to weigh in on the Caster Semenya saga.

Semenya’s eligibility to compete in athletics has continually been brought into question due to gender issues.

McDonald opened up on the difficulties of competing against athletes from East Germany and how she dealt with that.

She says it’s unfair Semenya is being scrutinised.

“This is terrible that she’s been penalised because of the way she was born,” McDonald said.

Click ‘play’ to hear more of her thoughts below.