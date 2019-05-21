Once bitten, twice shy? Australia bids for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Does the FFA have a cash reserve of money to burn? Or are taxpayers about to reach into our pockets again?

Option number 2 seems inexplicable, fresh in our memories is the $46 million we wasted on securing one measly vote in our failed bid for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alas, here we go again. FFA CEO David Gallop is championing a bid for Australia to host the 2023 women’s World Cup with the help of $5 million in government funding.

Australia faces stiff competition to host the event; Japan is having a crack and North and South Korea are uniting in hopes of securing the tournament.

Regardless, FFA CEO David Gallop believes the tournament would be a boon for the sport in Australia.

“The Matildas have been a leading light in Women’s sport in this country and to host the women’s world cup in 2023 would put floodlights on the country and on the Matildas.” FFA CEO David Gallop said earlier today.

“We move into a phase now where we’ll look to engage with the federal government, the state governments across the country, we need a substantial investment to make this a successful tournament.”

Speaking on Drive, host David ‘Ox’ Schwarz says David Gallop needs to learn from recent history.

“I would love the World Cup here as much as anyone but we’ve got no chance unless we’re willing to pay bribes,” Ox said.

FIFA’s history with bribery and corruption makes for colourful reading but David Gallops insists they’ve “reformed their process” but Ox believes any suggestion FIFA has changed it’s dodgy practices is “bulltwang.”

“There is no way that it has changed, there is no way that we are going to put another $40 million into a bid and come home empty-handed, no way,” Ox said.

“I’d be filthy if they put a lot of money into this for the same result.

“There’s a number that you would go to, but not $50 million, not $20 million. A couple of mil. 2 or 3 million, no more.”

“If we’re talking upwards of $10 million – no way, it should never cost 10 million dollars to put a bid together to try and win an event, come on.”

