‘One of the most pathetic things I’ve seen’: Levy slams AFL over Thomas fine

Mark Levy can’t believe Carlton’s Dale Thomas escaped suspension for abusing a boundary umpire.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty at the AFL Tribunal last night after he was reported for calling umpire Michael Barlow a “f**king cheat”, receiving a $7,500 fine but no suspension from the game.

The heated exchange with an umpire came after he warned GWS players about resetting in line with the new 6-6-6 starting position rule.

“This would have to be one of the more pathetic fines and inaction from a sporting body I have ever seen,” Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“You call an umpire an ‘f**king cheat’ and the best the AFL can do is give you a $7,500 fine.

“They’re the most backward organisation I’ve ever dealt with.”

