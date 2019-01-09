Origin player turns pro golfer

State of Origin player Ben Ikin has accepted an invitation to compete in the Queensland PGA Championship at Toowoomba from February 21-24.

After setting himself the challenge of reducing his handicap from seven last March to 2.4 to be accepted into the Championship he recruited the assistance of PGA professional Matt Guyatt.

Ikin spent most of the Christmas break on the course and reduced his handicap to 1.7.

Ikin told Macquarie Sports Radio, “It just got very real, I’m getting very nervous. It’s a great game, but when it’s difficult, it’s really difficult.”

Hear the interview with Ben Ikin with David Morrow and Julian King.

