Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Origin player turns pro golfer

13 hours ago
David Morrow, Tiffany Cherry, Tony Leonard

State of Origin player Ben Ikin has accepted an invitation to compete in the Queensland PGA Championship at Toowoomba from February 21-24.

After setting himself the challenge of reducing his handicap from seven last March to 2.4 to be accepted into the Championship he recruited the assistance of PGA professional Matt Guyatt.

Ikin spent most of the Christmas break on the course and reduced his handicap to 1.7.

Ikin told Macquarie Sports Radio, “It just got very real, I’m getting very nervous. It’s a great game, but when it’s difficult, it’s really difficult.”

Hear the interview with Ben Ikin with David Morrow and Julian King.

 

 

David Morrow, Tiffany Cherry, Tony Leonard
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83