Osaka out of US Open, Ash Barty back to world number one

2018 US Open champion Naomi Osaka is out of this year’s tournament.

She was dispatched by Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-4 on Monday, ending her 10-match winning streak at the event.

After a memorable win over 15-year-old Coco Gauff over the weekend, Osaka was no match for Bencic.

The result means Australia’s Ash Barty will return to world number one despite losing in the fourth round.

“The positive is Ash Barty will go back to number one on Monday,” Craig Gabriel told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Osaka had to win the title to retain the number one ranking.”

(Image: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)