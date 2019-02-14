‘…our defense has improved dramatically’ Waratahs’ coach Darryl Gibson

NSW Waratahs’ coach, Daryl Gibson tells Macquarie Sports Radio’s breakfast team that they have spent the off-season looking at their weaknesses and have filled those spots with some great players. Most noticeably Adam Ashley-Cooper returns from Europe and Karmichael Hunt joins from Queensland.

Gibson said ‘we’ve worked hard in the off-season to strengthen our squad and the areas we believe we were short last year.’

There was also a focus in the off-season to better the Waratahs’ defense which cost them dearly last season. Gibson said ‘if we go anywhere in this competition it will be because our defense has improved dramatically’

The Waratahs’ will be playing this season’s home games at Brookvale Oval while Allianz Stadium is redeveloped. There have been serious concerns about the quality of Brookvale’s pitch but Gibson is not fazed.

‘We’ve played there a couple of times and had no complaints and so really we’re just focused on the footy’

The Waratahs’ get their season underway against the Hurricanes on Saturday night at Brookvale Oval.

