“A semi final would be a definite pass mark” as Matilda’s prepare for World Cup

9 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Image: DANIEL POCKETT / AAP

The Matilda’s are a phenomenal side and a high chance of bringing home the World Cup when things get underway in 2019.

“The best thing about all of this is, is just how young these players are…”

Kate Gill former center forward for the Matilda’s has high praise for the team and the shares with Mieke and Billy ahead of an exciting year for global women’s football.

“I think a semi final would be a definite pass mark (in the World Cup)”

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
