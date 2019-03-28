Ox advises Richmond not to try and find ‘another Alex Rance’

Richmond fans remain in mourning as the stark reality of a season without superstar defender Alex Rance sets in.

The five-time All Australian’s season ending knee injury has sparked debate over how Richmond will replace a player of his quality.

Former Melbourne Demons star David Schwarz says the Tigers would be mistaken in thinking they can replace a player of Rance’s caliber and could learn a thing or two from the experience of the Australian Cricket Team.

“The Australian Cricket side has been trying this thing called an all rounder,” Ox said.

“They’ve been throwing the kitchen sink at anyone who can half bowl and half bat, from Shane Watson all the way through to Glenn Maxwell,

“The link I’m trying to draw here is, if you haven’t got it, don’t try and chase it.”

Speaking earlier on Macquarie Sports Radio, Hour of Power co-host Jimmy Bartel backed emerging defender Nick Vlastuin as Rance’s most likely replacement.

Schwarz disagrees and says that while Vlaustin is a fine player, there’s only one Alex Rance.

“[Vlaustin] plays tough, but he’s not as polished as Alex Rance, so I don’t think Richmond have to go out to try and develop a player like Alex Rance.”

“Just tighten up what you’ve got, you’ll be able to cover it,”

