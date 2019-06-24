Ox doesn’t think Jeremy McGovern should be suspended over Guelfi shove

Macquarie Sports Radio Drive co-host David Schwarz believes West Coast’s Jeremy McGovern shouldn’t be suspended for his rough conduct charge of Essendon’s Matt Guelfi.

McGovern pushed the young Bomber over the boundary line in their 35-point win on Thursday. Guelfi was taken to hospital over fears of rib damage and he missed the second half with concussion, but the defending premiers will challenge his one-match suspension at Tuesday’s tribunal.

Schwarz, who played over 170 AFL matches, believes the 27-year-old should be free to play in West Coast’s match away to Hawthorn this week.

“I don’t reckon he should be getting suspended for that.

”I don’t think it was dangerous and I don’t think it was late”, Schwarz added.