‘They are the two options’: Panthers back rower Isaah Yeo clarifies extent of shoulder injury

The Panthers could lose as many as five players through injury or suspension at a time when the team is desperate to get their wayward season back on track.

It was reported yesterday that Panthers back rower Isaah Yeo requires a shoulder reconstruction and will miss the rest of the season. Yeo suffered the potentially season ending injury in Saturday’s 30-12 loss to Canberra in Wagga and admits his body has been “a bit of a nuisance this year” but says there are options other than season ending surgery sill on the table.

“I went and saw the surgeon yesterday and I think [Panthers CEO] Brian Fletcher came out in the media and said I’m definitely getting a [reconstruction], so that was one of the options, to have a shoulder reconstruction one day this week.” Yeo told David Morrow and Julian King on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Or I could give it a months rest and see if I can get through the rest of the year and get the reco done then so they are the two options I’m weighing up at the moment and I’ll have a chat with Ivan today and see what he reckons.”

Penrith are languishing at the bottom of the ladder with just two wins from eight starts. Poor defense, a lack of consistency and discipline gone AWOL have been central features in their 2019 campaign. You could factor in a horror run with injuries but Yeo said that’s too easy to lean on as an excuse.

“In the overall scheme of things we didn’t play well enough.

“There were moments in that game where I felt that we had all the running and they did a really good job to defend their line.

“Whenever we made an error or gave away a penalty the momentum started to shift a little bit, and we weren’t good enough to hold them out for an extended period of time.

“We’re trying a few different things to try and get us out of this little hole we’re in at the moment but all credit to the Raiders… we weren’t good enough to hold them out.”

In addition to Yeo facing an extended stint on the sideline, left edge gun Viliame Kikau could miss up to six weeks with an ankle injury, while winger Malakai Watene-Zelezniak could miss games after injuring his ribs.

Forward Liam Martin has been handed a one-match ban for a dangerous throw on Josh Hodgson and all eyes are now on playmaker James Maloney who is set to appeal his grade one dangerous contact charge on Raiders forward John Bateman.

Yeo said the team is hopeful Maloney will be free to play.

“I didn’t think there was all that much in it to be honest, it’ll be nice to have Jimmy Maloney out there steering us around, you probably need an experienced head in the situation we’re in.” he said.

Like every NRL club, the Panthers are Brisbane-bound for the NRL Magic Round where every single game is to be played at Suncorp Stadium and will face Wests Tigers on Friday night.

