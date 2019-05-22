Panthers backrower ‘a bit filthy’ over boos from own home crowd

Penrith Panthers back-rower Isaah Yeo says Daily Telegraph rugby league scribe Paul Kent’s claims there is a widening rift within the playing group is “obviously not true”.

“The confidence isn’t that great and you can probably see that in the games, but there’s rumours going around that there are cracks in the team and blah blah blah,” Yeo tells David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

“That’s obviously not true, I don’t know where [Kent’s] getting his words from, we’re still doing well on that front but obviously in terms of where we’re sitting on the ladder, it’s not ideal.”

Penrith’s appalling start to the season sees them sitting dead last on the ladder with just two wins from eight starts.

It’s a fact not lost on the Panthers faithful who, with tested patience, vocalised their disgruntlement in typical style: rampant booing.

“It’s obviously not ideal, I was sitting on the sidelines so I was obviously a bit filthy about it,” Yeo said.

“I can only speak personally but when it happened to me, when we were booed a couple of weeks ago it sort of made me more cranky than anything, and by the end of that game they were cheering us and beating the drum because we were coming back and winning but this week that wasn’t the case.

“We know we’re not playing well and we’d love to have the support of the fans,”

Click PLAY to hear more from Isaah Yeo: