Parramatta ‘doing the right thing’ by waiting to re-sign Brad Arthur: Piggy Riddell

Round 5 of a 25 round NRL season hasn’t started but already speculation is heating up over contracts for Parramatta coach Brad Arthur and star players Clint Gutherson and Mitchell Moses.

Former Parramatta player and cult hero Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell says he understands why the Eels are treading cautiously.

“They’re in a bit of a situation,” Piggy said on Breakfast.

“They’re waiting to see how the team goes before they decide whether to re-sign Brad Arthur or go in another direction,

“I think they’re doing the right thing by doing that because they’re only four games into the season, I think they probably need to wait another four to six weeks to see how the start of the year pans out for the Parramatta Eels,”

Piggy suspects both Gutherson and Moses want to know who will be coaching the Eels before they put pen to paper on new deals.

“I’m sure both those players, Mitchell Moses and Gutherson will give the Paramatta Eels the last right of reply, contractually, when the time comes,”

