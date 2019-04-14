Macquarie Sports Radio
Parramatta Legend Peter Wynn on Bankwest Stadium

5 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Parramatta Eelspeter wynn

Parramatta Legend Peter Wynn joined Billy and Mieke at the newly opened Bankwest Stadium to talk about what it means for the people of Parramatta, the history of his beloved Eels and how they’re going this season.

“The stadium looks amazing and it’s great because you can now go out in Parramatta during the day and then come watch the Eels win in the afternoon! It can’t get any better.”

Visit Peter’s store website HERE

Click PLAY to join the conversation here:

