Aussie great says there is truth to Tomic’s rant: ‘You’re either in the group or you’re not’

Australian tennis great Pat Cash says there’s “an unhealthy element” in Australian tennis at the moment.

The 1987 Wimbledon champion says there may be some truth to Bernard Tomic’s explosive rant about Lleyton Hewton.

Tomic claimed Hewitt was using his role as Davis Cup captain to favour players that are part of the same management company as him.

Cash tells Steve Price cliques have been a problem in tennis for a long time and that there may be some truth to Tomic’s comments.

“I think there probably is. Look, everybody’s got their favourites.

“The biggest concern, and I think it’s worth looking into because there certainly has been a history of this in tennis before, is in relation to management and Tennis Australia.

“I think there is a little unhealthy element in tennis at the moment. You’re either in the group or you’re not in the group.”

Nick Kyrgios weakly denied claims there is a “rift” between himself and Lleyton Hewitt after his first-round exit from the Australian Open.

Cash believes Kyrgios, and especially Tomic, need to sort out their on-court issues first.

“He had the world at his fingertips and it’s sort of slipped by and I think Nick Kyrgios is in danger of that as well.”

