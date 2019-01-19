Pat Cash: “The Davis Cup is non-existent anymore”

Image: DAVID MARIUZ / AAP

The Davis Cup is “just a disaster”

With the saga between Bernard Tomic and Lleyton Hewitt hanging over the Australian Open.

1987 Wimbledon Champion Pat Cash is a man who knows more than most about tennis and has been highly critical of the changes to the Davis Cup while speaking to Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee.

“The Davis Cup is non-existent anymore… Until they fix the Davis Cup up to it’s an event that people want to play who cares who is in the team?”

De Minaur bows out to Nadal in tough straight sets loss

Alex De Minaur is a player on the up and up in Australian tennis, the Demon came undone by the Spanish master and Pat Cash shares his excitement on the young gun but sees room for improvement for the 19 year old.

“He needs to find some big weapons”

“He’s not going to be a big strong guy, he’s going to have to find other ways (to find power)”

Pat’s close eye on the women’s circuit and Sharapova’s return

Being the coach for American CoCo Vandeweghe Pat Cash has an insight few have into the women’s circuit the team ask what his thoughts were on if Sharapova had another couple Grand Slam wins in her.

“She’s been very hot and cold”

“Some of the players point to ‘because she’s not allowed to take her drugs anymore,’ that’s why she can’t compete”

