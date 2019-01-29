Pat Cummins opens up on chequered injury past

Star Australia Test bowler Pat Cummins has spoken of his anguish at persistent injuries curtailing his red-ball cricket comeback.

The 25-year-old has suffered constant setbacks throughout his career, eventually fighting his way back recently to become arguably Australia’s most important Test bowler.

Cummins told Levy and Riddell he was now able to look ahead after overcoming multiple issues with his body.

“The hardest thing was never coming back (from injury) and playing Test cricket,” he said.

“If you play heaps of cricket and get injured you think ‘oh, that happens’ but for me I played some ODIs but never got back to Test cricket.

“Test cricket was always the ultimate goal and every injury it felt further away.”

Cummins has now played 19 Test matches for Australia and starred in the recently-completed four-Test series against India.

He said it’s been “great” to put his injury issues behind him and be able to fully focus on playing Test cricket.

“I can now concentrate on playing,” he said.

“When I was a bit younger, I never looked more than a day ahead because I didn’t know what injuries were around the corner.

“Now at least, I can plan out a summer a bit more and concentrate on bowling well and winning games.”

