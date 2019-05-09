Pat Cummins says Smith and Warner’s presence ‘puts the other team on the back foot’

Australia’s hopes of retaining the ICC World Cup and knocking off the Poms on foreign soil to seize the Urn from their doleful English hands lies at the feet of a blue-eyed strike weapon:

Pat Cummins.

The Allan Border medalist is crucial to Australia’s success. He’s the number 1 ranked test bowler in world cricket and number 7 in the ODI bowler rankings. Simply, he’s a gun.

Cummins took three wickets in the first world cup warm-up match against New Zealand and tells the Hour of Power he enjoyed the hit out.

“I’ve been bowling in the nets for the past few weeks so it was the first good hit out.” Cummins said.

“It’s always nice to get a few wickets and it’s a good thing over the past few games pretty much everyone has taken some wickets or scored some runs.”

Importantly, these two warm up matches saw Steve Smith and David Warner return to national duties after spending 12 months in cricketing Siberia.

Cummins said their reintegration has given the team a “massive boost”.

“They’re two great guys and you can’t help but learn a bit when you watch them go about their business in the nets and in the game,” he said.

“To be honest, speaking to a couple of New Zealand blokes yesterday, having the presence of someone like Steve and Dave when they’re out there batting, it really puts the other team on the back foot straight away.

“They’ve been great, and how good is it talking about their runs rather than other stuff, we’re all excited to have them back.”

Australia’s schedule over the coming months is jam-packed. Warm up matches, the World Cup, the Ashes. Which translates to an extraordinary workload for Cummins and the cohort of Aussie quicks.

Cummins was the only fast bowler to make it through the Australian summer unscathed. Mitchell Starc has resumed playing after tearing his pectoral muscle and Josh Hazelwood, who missed the test series against Sri Lanka, might not play at all in the World Cup to ensure he’s fit and firing for the Ashes.

In recent years Australia adopted a controversial rotation policy for our fast bowlers which aimed to reduce injuries by sharing the workload and providing ample rest. Cummins said this is no longer the plan.

“The plan is to try and play everything and if anything comes up along the way then we’ll make a decision” he said.

“There’s quite a few one-dayers but there seems to be about a 3 or 4 day break between each one which should be enough, fingers crossed.

“Obviously in the Ashes you want to play everything, so that’s our aim, it might not be realistic once we get over there but there’s no bigger tournament than this so you push yourself harder than you would if it wasn’t as big a tournament.”

