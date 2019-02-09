Paul Gallen, “Had I not had a couple fights… I probably would have retired”

Image: JEREMY PIPER / AAP

He had put his career on the line stating that he would retire were he to fall to John Hopoate, but Paul Gallen had to only push through part of the second round to knock down his 45 year old opponent with a flurry of punches resulting in a second round KO.

With a 9-0 record with 5 by KO Gallen looks to love his new sport, “I’m glad I tried boxing… its really kept me motivated in the off season”

“I don’t think it will happen”

There’s been plenty of talk of a bout between Gallen and Sonny Bill Williams, but with Williams heading into a World Cup year with the All Blacks Gallen states that will take up his focus for this year and that his interest in the fight is fading after years of talk.

“90% of them say the same thing, ‘I just couldn’t be bothered to do another pre-season'”

Speaking on his final season in the NRL for the Cronulla Sharks Gallen stated that boxing helped him keep concentration during the off season and an aid to the longevity of his career. Sharing the conversations he had had with players who had recently retired such as Jason Stevens, Gallen shares the pressure, stress, and duration of preseason training takes a mental toll on even the veterans of the sport.

