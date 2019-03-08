Paul Roos admits he found it hard watching “shameful” Goodes episode from afar

Former Sydney Swans coach Paul Roos says it was “difficult” to watch the final years of Adam Goodes’ career from afar.

Goodes was inducted into the Sydney Swans Hall of Fame this week, immediately being elevated to ‘legend’ status.

The 39-year-old, who played a club-record 372 games for the Swans, has largely kept a low profile since retiring in 2015 amid a season where he was routinely booed by opposition supporters.

Roos told Macquarie Sports Radio having coached Goodes for over a decade at Sydney, it made watching the way he was treated by fans even harder.

“Knowing Adam and what he represents, you couldn’t meet a nicer person,” he said.

“It was really hard to watch for all the Swans people, the (booing) affected not only Adam but the Swans fraternity and even people like myself who was coaching another football team.”

“It was a really shameful time for AFL football and AFL fans, there’s no question about that.”

Roos said despite not asking Goodes directly, he suspected the Swans champion would’ve continued his career beyond 2015 if he wasn’t booed in the final years of his career.

