Paul Vaughan feels for Tariq Sims over Judiciary charge ahead of Origin

Paul Vaughan and Tariq Sims are teammates at club land and both featured in last year’s State of Origin series win for the Blues, but a hanging Judiciary charge for Sims threatens to rule out the chance of winning a State of Origin series together again.

Sims was charged with a grade two dangerous contact charge to the head/neck of Cowboys and Queensland star Michael Morgan in the Dragons 22-14 win on Friday.

The charge comes less than a week after the NRL launched a crackdown on late hits and crusher tackles.

On Monday, the club and Sims decided to fight the charge and shortly after Blues coach Brad Fittler named him on the bench for game three, quietly confident he will escape the charge.

Vaughan told Halftime Sims is optimistic he will be free to play in the Origin decider.

“I think Taz (Tariq) woke up pretty confident this morning,” Vaughan said.

“He’s holding together pretty well, it’s a big day for him so I’m wishing him all the best.

“I don’t think it was that bad personally when I saw it on the field, but I’m not one to comment on the Judiciary.

“Hopefully it goes his way and he’s able to play in the decider because he’s very passionate for New South Wales and he’s a great inclusion in the team.”

If Sims is found guilty, he will spend three games on the sidelines, while Knights enforcer David Klemmer will be recalled in his place.

Both Vaughan and Sims have been key members of the Dragons forward pack for the last three seasons together.

State of Origin three will be played at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday, July 10.

