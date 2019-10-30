Payne Haas reveals the key figures behind his meteoric rise

Kangaroos enforcer Payne Haas has credited his Broncos teammates and coaching staff for the meteoric in 2019 which has seen him feature in First Grade, State of Origin and International football.

After making his First Grade debut in 2018 and playing three games for Brisbane, the 19-year-old went on to play 21 matches this year for the club as well as make his New South Wales and Kangaroos debut.

On the back of a stellar season which saw Haas average 185 running metres per game and score four tries, he was also awarded the Dally M Rookie of the Year award.

Haas told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he credits the people around him for his rapid rise to the top level.

“I’ve achieved a lot this year for a young guy, but I think it’s just a credit to the people I train with at the Broncos and the coaching staff there,” Haas said.

“Also the people I come across in the rep teams, I think it’s just a credit to all the people that have been around me, especially my family as well.

“They instil confidence in me and I think that’s the key for it.

“It was a bit crazy last week, I was saying to some of the boys I was in high school and these blokes were playing for Australia.

“It’s pretty crazy when you think about it, but I’m just taking my opportunity with both hands.”

Australia plays the Tongan Invitational XIII on Saturday at Eden Park with kick-off at 5:40pm AEDT.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.