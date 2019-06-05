Penalty try or not? Riddell’s definitive view on the call

Former Eels and Dragons player Mark Riddell is ‘comfortable’ with the decision not to award Queensland a penalty try in last night’s Origin opener.

For the third time in as many Origin games, controversy around a penalty try erupted.

Matt Gillett was taken out by Latrell Mitchell as he was bearing down on the try line but rather than award a penalty try, Mitchell was sent to the sin bin and just a penalty was award.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio said he ‘understands’ why a penalty try wasn’t awarded.

“If Latrell Mitchell doesn’t touch Matt Gillett, he probably dives over the try line and scores,’ he said.

“Gillett was definitely going to score that try but I understand why the video referee ajuducted the way they did because Tedesco was in the frame.

“I’ve got no problem with what they went with but my opinion is it could’ve been a penalty try.”

