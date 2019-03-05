Penrith Panthers player Tyrone May charged over sex tapes

Penrith Panthers star Tyrone May has been arrested and charged over leaked sex tapes.

The videos have been leaked online in recent days with May telling Channel Nine’s Danny Weidler he is the victim of an extortion attempt.

But police have now confirmed the 22-year-old has been charged over filming two women without their knowledge and sharing the videos without their consent.

He allegedly filmed one of the videos in Coffs Harbour in February, while the other one was allegedly recorded at Kingswood in May.

Police have been told that while the sexual acts were consensual, the women were unaware they were being filmed.

Over the past few days, the women became aware of the existence of the videos and contacted police.

The Panthers released a statement on Monday, confirming the club is aware of the videos.

At 9am on Tuesday, Tyrone May handed himself in at Penrith Police Station.

He has been charged with two counts of recording intimate image without consent, and two counts of disseminate image without consent.

May has been granted conditional bail and will face court on May 1.

The NRL Integrity Unit is also investigating the matter.

Police will address the media at 2pm… more to come.

