Perth Wildcats trounce Melbourne United to win NBL Championship

The Perth Wildcats were unstoppable when it mattered most and have defeated Melbourne United by 13 points to claim the 2018 – 2019 NBL Championship.

It’s the ninth NBL title for the Wildcats and their fourth in five years.

The Wildcats sealed the championship in game 4 with an away win at Melbourne Arena in front of a crowd of 10,007 fans whose allegiance lied largely with United.

As has been the case throughout the season, Bryce Cotton’s hot hand was potent and he finished with a game-high 28 points.

Melbourne United failed to defend their 2017-18 championship and fell victim to a powerful defensive effort from the Wildcats.

Perth Wildcats 97 def. Melbourne United 84