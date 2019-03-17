Advertisement
Perth Wildcats trounce Melbourne United to win NBL Championship
The Perth Wildcats were unstoppable when it mattered most and have defeated Melbourne United by 13 points to claim the 2018 – 2019 NBL Championship.
It’s the ninth NBL title for the Wildcats and their fourth in five years.
The Wildcats sealed the championship in game 4 with an away win at Melbourne Arena in front of a crowd of 10,007 fans whose allegiance lied largely with United.
As has been the case throughout the season, Bryce Cotton’s hot hand was potent and he finished with a game-high 28 points.
Melbourne United failed to defend their 2017-18 championship and fell victim to a powerful defensive effort from the Wildcats.
Perth Wildcats 97 def. Melbourne United 84