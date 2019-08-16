Peter Nevill backs big Ashes turnaround from David Warner

New South Wales captain Peter Nevill says he’s expecting Blues teammate David Warner to overcome his early Ashes form slump and have and have a big impact on the rest of the series.

After a stunning return from his ball-tampering suspension at the Cricket World Cup, Warner hasn’t quite shown the same form in the opening stages of this year’s Ashes series, notching scores of just two and eight in the first Test.

Warner was also dismissed for three last night by Stuart Broad, for the third successive time, after players finally got onto the field on day two of the second Test with Australia bowling England out for 258 and finishing the day at 1/30 in reply.

Nevill told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he expects Warner to turn things around pretty quickly.

“I’d have full confidence in Davey having a big impact in this series,” Nevill said.

“He’s been successful in those conditions before and you saw what he was doing at the World Cup.

“He’s played in a lot of Ashes series and a lot of big, pressure moments and he’s always come through and delivered.”

Warner has played 75 Tests for Australia and scored 6373 runs at an average of 47.56.

Play on day three at Lord’s gets underway at 8PM AEST.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.



Gareth Copley/Getty Images.