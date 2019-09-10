Peter Siddle reveals just how hard David Warner is working to find form

Veteran Australian quick Peter Siddle is backing opener David Warner to make a big score in the final Ashes test at The Oval.

While Australia have excelled throughout the series and retained the Ashes in Manchester, Warner has struggled since returning from his 12-month ban.

The 32-year-old has averaged just 9.87 during the Ashes series.

But Siddle told Macquarie Sports Radio Warner is doing everything he can in the nets to turn around his lean spell of runs at Test level.

“He’s definitely his harshest critic, that’s for sure,” he said.

“He’s been more disappointed than anyone coming off the ground, he’s been working hard in the nets to try and work on things like getting the quicks to come around the wicket like (Stuart Broad).

“He’s only only one decent hit away from puttng in a large one, the former he had in the IPL and the World Cup – it doesn’t just happen by luck

“Hang in there, this last Test could his match to go out with a bang in this series.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)