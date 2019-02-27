Peter V’landys adamant ARLC will make “informed” decision on player behaviour

The Australian Rugby League commission is preparing to meet on Thursday and one of its commissioners says they’ll make an “informed” decision on NRL player behaviour.

It’s been an off-season of woe for Rugby League but ARLC commissioner Peter V’landys told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast all aspects before deciding whether to immediately stand down players who face serious criminal charges.

“This decision is going to have wide ramifications now and into the future,” he said.

“We’ve got to consider every variable in our decision because there’s a lot of them.

“There’s a lot of things to consider – it’s not going to be an easy meeting tomorrow but I just hope everyone can respect whatever decision we come up with.

“We’re trying to act in the best interests of the game and to make sure all the players are considered as well.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview on Macquarie Sports Radio