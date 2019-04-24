Phil Gould is ‘the smartest bloke in Rugby League’ says Darryl ‘The Big Marn’ Brohman

Darryl ‘The Big Marn’ Brohman says he was shocked when news broke that Phil Gould was quitting the Penrith Panthers.

Big Marn has known Gus for decades and served as an advisor to Gould while he was coaching at Penrith in the late 1980s.

“He’s a good bloke, a lot of people don’t like him but he did some really good things for me,” Big Marn tells Mark Allen and David Schwarz.

“I lived with him when I was coaching at the Bulldogs and I’d go to be pretty early, say at 9 o’clock, he’d be in the lounge trying to work out what his team’s going to be for the next week,

“I’d get up at 6, he’d still be in the same spot with about a million bits of paper thrown all over the floor from when he’s changed his mind,

“He’s a very deep thinker and I actually think he’s the smartest bloke in Rugby League.”

Gould feels his role at the Panthers is now redundant following the re-appointment of head coach Ivan Cleary – who Gould famously sacked as Penrith’s coach in 2015 – but the Big Marn believes the scandalous off field events at the club were a factor.

“I think he was severely effected by these tapes that came out before the season started, I think that really upset him.”

Whether Gould ends up at another NRL club is cause for speculation, however Brohman believes one club is a front runner.

“I’ve got a feeling he could end up at Cronulla, he’ll have to take a pay cut but in saying that he’s going to walk away with a reasonable little packet when he leaves the Panthers,

Click PLAY to hear Darryl ‘The Big Marn’ Brohman’s take on Gus Gould’s departure: