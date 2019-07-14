Phil ‘Gus’ Gould joins Macquarie Sports Radio

Player, coach, administrator, opinion maker; Phil ‘Gus’ Gould occupies rarefied air in the Rugby League world and when he speaks, everybody listens.

Macquarie Sports Radio is thrilled to welcome Gus to the network and announce the launch of The Gus Gould Show, starting 9:00 am on Saturday, July 20.

Phil Gould is one the game’s most respected voices and Macquarie Sports Radio is giving footy fans front row seats to hear Gus’ unique take on the week’s major talking points.

Each week, Phil ‘Gus’ Gould and co-host Julian King will be joined by a rotating cast of Rugby League greats as well as leading experts from the wider sporting world, and listeners will get the chance to pick Gus’ brain via the open line, 13 12 83.

“It’ll be great to be there at 9am on Saturday mornings, starting on the 20th of July, with my co-host Julian, I’m really looking forward to it,” Gus Gould tells Piggy and Levy on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“One thing about most of the media work I do is that I don’t get a chance all that often to speak to the fans and get them to have a chance to speak to me.

“Look out, anything could happen!”

Click PLAY to hear more from Phil ‘Gus’ Gould: