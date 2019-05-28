Phil Rothfield slams ‘jokers’ set to referee opening Origin match

Daily Telegraph sports editor Phil Rothfield isn’t happy Gerard Sutton and Ashley Klein have been appointed as referees for the opening Origin clash at Suncorp Stadium.

It is set to be Sutton’s 14th straight Origin match in charge, while Klein will officiate his sixth Origin match.

Rothfield slammed the decision, telling Macquarie Sports Radio Sutton and Klein were ‘jokers’.

“Footy teams change, coaches change – we get these two jokers every week,” he said.

“(They’re there) every week and rep game.”

