Piggy and Levy go into bat for under fire Broncos players

The half-dozen Brisbane Broncos players revealed to be at a Surry Hills pub until 11pm the night before their elimination final against Parramatta have come under fire from all angles since the story broke yesterday.

The club released a statement, saying they will not discipline any players as they did not break curfew, but that the incident will be taken into account when the club begins its end of season reviews with Anthony Seibold’s squad.

Club legends Wally Lewis and Darren Lockyer both had heavy criticism for the players attitude but Mark Levy and former NRL player Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell defended the Broncos actions.

“Can we really hammer these blokes from pillar to post when they haven’t broken any rules,” said Levy on Wednesday morning.

Piggy added that, “Players like Andrew McCullough and Gillett should have known better or told the boys they were all going home together after half an hour.”

He went on to say that, “maybe a few of those boys need to show a bit more leadership there and get them all home.”

But both Piggy and Levy agreed that they hadn’t broken any curfew or any rules.

The issue certainly had callers divided with some saying it was no big deal and some labeling the players’ actions stupid.

Levy said he understood it looked bad but this was a situation of outrage manufactured by the media.