Piggy let’s you in on his tips for round 18!

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for Piggy’s tips!

We’re heading into the pointy end of the season, so every tip counts.

THURSDAY Broncos v Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium. FRIDAY Warriors v Sharks at Westpac Stadium. Panthers v Dragons at Panther Stadium. SATURDAY Roosters v Knights at Sydney Cricket Ground. Raiders v West Tigers at GIO Stadium. Cowboys v Rabbitos 1300Smiles Stadium. SUNDAY Titans v Storm Cbus Super Stadium. Sea Eagles v Eels at Lottoland.

Are you with Piggy?