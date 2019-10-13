Piggy’s power ranking of cocktails

After a week of basting in the sun in the Hayman Islands, Piggy has come back as Macquarie Sports Radio’s new cocktail extraordinaire.

Coming back to the offices with a tan to make anyone jealous, Piggy has given us the rundown on some of his favourite cocktails he encountered while away.

“The Pina Colada was as the top of the list, and that was our go to cocktail. That was our staple cocktail,” Piggy said.

“I had something called a La La Land and that was in a coconut. They would cut open the fresh coconut and it was great.

“To be honest, I can’t even remember the names of them. I just said to the bloke, ‘let’s start at the top and work our way through’.”

To enjoy your own slice of Piggy’s new found love, here are some of the ingredients of his favourite cocktails below.

Enjoy!

Piña Colada

45 ml Malibu Original

75 ml Pineapple juice

25 ml Coconut cream

How to mix the drink:

Pour everything into a shaker with ice.

Shake, pour and enjoy!

La La Land Cocktail

INGREDIENTS

1.5 nips of Absolut Los Angeles Vodka

1 nip of Cranberry Juice

1 nip of Pomegranate Juice

1 nip of Lemon Lime Soda

INSTRUCTIONS

Build ingredients over ice into a hi-ball glass and garnish with a squeeze of lime

Click PLAY below to listen to the full segment:

(Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)