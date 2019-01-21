Piling on early runs is crucial, says Marvan Atapattu

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Marvan Atapattu says Sri Lanka need to pile on the runs early in their Test series against Australia.

The two-test series start in Brisbane on Thursday, with Atapattu saying an under-strength Australian side presented Sri Lanka with a golden opportunity to strike.

But their form has been patchy at best, failing to win any of their recent five Tests against New Zealand.

Speaking on Levy and Riddell, the player-turned-commentator said scoring big runs means it would give Sri Lanka’s bowlers something to defend against an often brittle Australia batting lineup.

“They need to put runs on the board first,” he said.

“In the recent past, we haven’t scored (enough) runs to let our bowlers go at the batter.

“Dinesh Chandimal is there, who is the team’s most experience in the absense of Angelo Matthews.

“We also have the exciting keeper Niroshan Dickwella, these guys need to come in and give the team a good total.

Marvan Atapattu on Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket from Thursday as the two-test series between Australia and Sri Lanka begins in Brisbane

