Play of the year for Cameron McIness? And was Kayln Ponga hard done by?
Despite almost falling asleep during Thursday nights clash between the Sharks and Cowboys, Gus is up and at em’ for another edition of ‘The Gus Gould Show’. On this weeks show:
- Gus takes aim at Ben Hunts lackluster effort against South Sydney
- Gave his thoughts on the controversial Kalyn Ponga shoulder charge
- Chatted to Mark Hughes to shine light on the Beanie For Brain Cancer Round in the NRL
- Gus also shared his tips for the rest of the round and so much more
