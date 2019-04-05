‘Players only have themselves to blame’: Wally Lewis

Tevita Pangai Jnr can accept a two-week ban for his late shot on Cooper Cronk and Wally ‘The King’ Lewis doesn’t have much sympathy for the Broncos enforcer.

“Players can only blame themselves when they come up with things like this,” Lewis tells Macquarie Sports Radio.

“The rules are set, they understand they’re going to be slapped with suspensions if it happens, yet they continue to do it.”

“That’s very painful news for the Broncos.”

The match review committee served Pangai Jnr a grade-two dangerous contact charge, which carries 200 base penalty points. He has 40 carryover points and could be slapped with a three week ban if he fights the charge and loses.

The Broncos suffered a 32-point thrashing to the Sydney Roosters at the SCG last night and The King saying his former side were “absolutely smashed.”

“That was sheer embarrassment for them at the end of the evening, I’m sure the coach would’ve had a long talk to the players after the match,” he said.

“They’ve got to get a lot better.”

The reigning premiers piled on for seven tries and the Rugby League immortal laments Brisbane’s uncharacteristically poor defense, signalling out a lack of communication from key players as a major problem.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a Brisbane team defend so poorly,” he said.

“You’ve got people in key positions, such as Anthony Milford, he’s not the biggest talker on the field and I think that’s probably the biggest problem for them at the moment,

“They just don’t appear to have too much communication at all, and that probably stops them from being able to understand who’s got who where and when in the defensive line.”

Click PLAY to hear Wally ‘The King’ Lewis’ analysis of the Broncos