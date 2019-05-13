Police reveal the real story behind Sydney FC fan evicted from Kogarah

NSW Police has revealed its side of the story behind a Sydney FC fan being evicted from last night’s A League semi-final.

The media has jumped on claims made by Rory Carroll following Sydney FC’s 6-1 victory over Melbourne Victory at Kogarah Oval.

Video footage uploaded to social media shows the fan arguing with police before being escorted out of the stadium to a chorus of boos.

Mr Carroll took to Twitter claiming he was simply trying to take his disabled daughter to the bathroom when security and police abused and assaulted him.

“Bearded cop with the fluoro screamed at me in front of my children. When I asked a question he said I was being argumentative. Overweight man in white ordered me out. His security guard had earlier assaulted me. Female police sargent [sic] in white was more understanding.”

It seems it’s a question of getting people like me out of the game. pic.twitter.com/uvo95nX3yF — Rory Carroll (@CarrollRory) May 12, 2019

But police have now publicly challenged Mr Carroll’s version of events.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton tells Ray Hadley the man’s daughter wasn’t with him when the incident began.

“He was trying to get into the grandstand on his own. He pushed past some ushers and security.

“He was not permitted to go in there because he didn’t have a valid ticket for that area.

“I’m confident that if there was a need for a disabled person to go into an area where they didn’t have a ticket, they’d be facilitated.”

A police officer involved in the incident at Kogarah has contacted Ray Hadley, confirming Assistant Commissioner Walton’s version of events.

The Senior Constable, who asked to remain anonymous, says the man was on his own and not with his daughter when he “attempted to access an area he was not allowed into”.

“Once not allowed entry, he used physical force to push past a female security guard.

“Once several burly male security guards got involved, he stated he needed to get back to his children.

“At this point, he used excuse after excuse not to be evicted from the stadium.”

There were 10 cops to throw out a father and his 3 daughters out of the football. What an absolute joke @ALeague #SYDvMVC #BigBlue #ALeague pic.twitter.com/IXwrmB5Cu8 — John Miles-Craig (@aussiejcmc) May 12, 2019

“As he was escorted, without force, we were booed as if we were Paul Gallen playing at Suncorp Stadium.

“There’s always to sides to the story.”

Sydney FC CEO Danny Townsend has since publicly backed Mr Carroll, saying he and his family “are part of the Sydney FC family and don’t deserve this treatment”.

Mr Townsend and the head of the A League, Greg O’Rourke, have spoken to Mr Carroll and “will investigate further”.