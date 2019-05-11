Macquarie Sports Radio
“Poor at best,” Panthers fail to fire… Again

37 mins ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Image: DAVE HUNT / AAP

The Penrith Panthers are in the position of winning the wooden spoon, a place many didn’t see them having before the season started. A shaky locker room and a coach without the answer.

Premiership winning player Brent Tate had his concerns for friend and coach Ivan Cleary and the way the club is looking.

“Their season was on life support last night… I got some huge concerns for that club at the moment and where they’re heading”

“School boy errors,” are the start of the Panthers woe with Tate seeing the Panthers approach to defense being a big issue.

Defense “is a real key indicator of where you are mentally, and the enthusiasm for playing the game”

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
