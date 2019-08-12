Premier League contenders stake their claim: EPL Matchday 1 Review

The madness of the Premier League is back and Matchday 1 saw most of the big six clubs start their seasons on the right foot plus some upset wins for smaller teams who know how precious early points can be.

Liverpool 4 – 1 Norwich

Liverpool and Norwich kicked off the new season and the game was effectively over by half-time with Liverpool making their intentions for the season very clear, racing away to a 4-0 first half lead.

They’ll have been disappointed not to keep a clean sheet with Norwich pulling a goal back in the second half but Jurgen Klopp’s bigger worry will be goalkeeper Alisson who was forced off with a calf strain just before half-time. News on the injury since then hasn’t been good either, with Alisson expected to miss 4-8 weeks.

West Ham 0 – 5 Manchester City

Not to be out-done by the early firing reds, the defending champions Manchester City gave the clearest indication possible that they’ll be making every effort to go three in a row.

The unfortunate first victims were West Ham who looked competitive in the first half and had some chances of their own, going into the break only 1-0 down. But a second half hattrick from Raheem Sterling was the result of team brilliance across the pitch with Guardiola’s men showing the rest of the league still has significant catching up to do.

Watford 0 – 3 Brighton

Matt Ryan’s (and now Aaron Mooy’s) Brighton had a dream start to the new season upsetting Watford 3-0 away from home. Whilst Mooy didn’t come off the bench having only just arrived on the south coast, Matt Ryan put in a very strong performance to keep his first clean sheet of the season.

Tottenham 3 – 1 Aston Villa

Tottenham had a scare in their first game against newly promoted Aston Villa, going down a goal early and leaving it late to come back. New signing Ndombele made the breakthrough for Spurs with a very tidy finish from outside the box before the ever-reliable Harry Kane stepped up with a late double to secure the points.

Manchester United 4 – 0 Chelsea

The most anticipated game of Matchday 1 was left to last with Manchester United hosting fellow top four hopefuls Chelsea. It was a battle between two club legends both at the helm of their teams with lots of questions about their readiness. And it was Solskjær that came away the victor over Lampard with the Red Devils storming to a comprehensive 4-0 win.

Chelsea were unlucky to go into the break 1-0 down having hit the woodwork twice but United ran away with it in the second half. A late goal on debut to new young signing Daniel James elicited the kind of emotion from the player and his team-mates that would put a smile on any sports fan’s face, no matter who you support.

Other Results

Bournemouth 1 – 1 Sheffield

Burnley 3 – 0 Southampton

Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Everton

Leicester 0 – 0 Wolves

Newcastle 0 – 1 Arsenal