‘Probably the one thing he regrets’: Craig Bellamy opens up on relationship with Cam Smith

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has opened up on his relationship with star player Cameron Smith.

On the weekend, the Storm skipper became the first player in rugby league history to play 400 first grade games, a feat that may never be equalled.

Smith has done everything in the game, captaining his club, state and country, winning two NRL premierships, two Dally M awards, two golden boots and breaking just about every record there is.

But there’s one thing he hasn’t managed throughout his illustrious career, with Bellamy revealing Smith has never been on the end of one of his famous sprays.

“I haven’t found a reason to give him a spray,” he tells Alan Jones.

“Unfortunately because that’s probably the one thing he regrets missing out on.

“That’s about the only thing he hasn’t done in the game.”

Bellamy goes on to say Smith isn’t just the best player at the Melbourne Storm but humbly calling him the best coach as well.

As for the 36-year-old’s future, the super coach believes Smith will play on in the NRL.

“I think he’ll play on next year, after that, I’m not quite sure.

“I don’t want to put pressure on him and ask him.”

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer