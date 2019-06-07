Prominent gambling addiction counsellor has worked with players from 10 AFL clubs

Some of the brightest football minds, as well as a long list of high profile administrators, say gambling is the biggest issue facing AFL players today.

The topic was discussed on Drive last week after a whisper was published which claimed bikies visited an AFL club over an unpaid gambling debt.

Mark Robinson, the chief football writer with the Herald Sun, says he has spoken with a prominent Melbourne psychologist named Jan Beames, who specialises in treating people, including elite AFL players, with serious gambling addictions. The story is set to appear on the front page of tomorrow’s Herald Sun.

“Jan says that she has counselled players from 10 clubs, interstate players fly in from Melbourne to go and see her, she’s got some horror stories which are getting detailed tomorrow,” Robbo tells David ‘Ox’ Schwarz and Matt Granland on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“All I’ll say is that we’ve got some major concerns within the AFL industry with gambling,”

The Ox, himself a reformed gambling addict, was a client of Jan Beames’ while he was in the grips of a gambling addiction which saw him flush millions of dollars down the drain.

“[Jan] is a remarkable woman, a super, super person who has had amazing results with people who have been through trauma, she’s helped a lot of people out,” Ox said.

Click PLAY to hear more: