“Proven not to be up to the job”: Ex-Aussie quick on Marsh’s selection

Former Australian fast bowler Geoff Lawson is not happy that Travis Head has been dropped in favour of Mitch Marsh for tonight’s final Ashes Test at The Oval.

Speaking to David Morrow and Mat Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio, the ex-quick was flabbergasted.

“I picked myself up off the floor this morning when I heard the team,” Lawson said.

“They’ve left out a promising batsman. The whole top order is failing except for Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. But you leave Travis Head out who’s the vice captain.

“And you say you want to play Marsh to give the bowlers some sort of respite.

“My goodness me. The fallacious thinking is just horrific.

“And then you bring someone in who’s been proven not to be up to the job – averaging only one run better [with the bat] than Mitchell Starc.”

To be fair to Marsh, his Test batting average of 25.39 is about 2.5 runs better than Starc’s.

However it’s lower than fellow Aussie quick James Pattinson who averages 26.73 with the willow.

Or there’s the forgotten paceman of the squad Michael Neser who is quite handy with the bat.

Lawson wasn’t the only person to suggest the Queenslander would’ve been a better choice than Marsh.

“You could’ve played Michael Neser at 7,” Lawson said.

Click PLAY below to listen to Geoff Lawson’s full comments.